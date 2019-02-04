ROCKPORT, Texas — If you live in the Rockport area and have an outstanding warrant, a brief amnesty period has begun for the annual warrant roundup.

City officials are urging people to take care of any warrants they may have now to avoid being arrested. All they have to do is go to the Municipal Court building in Rockport and pay the fine.

Currently, there are more than 6,000 active warrants in Rockport that account for over a million dollars in uncollected fines.

The Rockport Police Department said allowing fines to go unpaid creates larger problems down the road.

"We really want to encourage folks to understand that they need to come in and take care of this," RPD Commander Larry Sinclair said. "This is a debt that is not going to go away and the longer the wait, the worse it puts you in a situation."

The amnesty period in Rockport ends on May 4.