Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Amos Rehabilitation Keep in Port Aransas is responsible for helping countless marine turtles, and birds recover before they are released back into the wild.

A year after Hurricane Harvey the ARK is still getting back on their feet and are looking for more volunteers.

According to volunteer D'dee Collard, caring for endangered animals has brought so much happiness to her life.

"I am a pediatric nurse, and so I've always had a passion for young things that are hurting," Collard said.

For the last three years, Collard has been volunteering at the ARK.

"It's an opportunity to do something instead of just being on Facebook. talking about all of the stuff that needs to be done," Collard said.

According to ARK directors, Hurricane Harvey was not only a hit to the center's infrastructure.

"About 80 percent of the ark was damaged," said Alicia Walker, program coordinator of ARK.

Harvey also affected the ARK's volunteer bases workforce.

"Some of them had to move after the hurricane or spend much time recovering themselves. we did lose some of them, unfortunately," said volunteer coordinator Nicole Pringle.

Now the ARK needs more help especially since they have quite a few more pelicans visiting than usual.

"So we are looking for volunteers that are willing to dedicate their time and the energy to be able to do something that is very rewarding," Pringle said.

Collard loves teaching children to not only help animals but keep their environment clean.

"Then I know that I am encouraging the next generation so when I'm gone that will be others that follow. that's the reward for me," Collard said.

Volunteers can directly work with the animals such as feeding and cleaning their habitats, help out with the famous sea turtle release, be a part of outreach events and have the chance to do some research work.

"Come to spend the day with us and share the joy," Collard said.

The next volunteer group orientation is Aug. 30. For more information call 361-749-3153.

