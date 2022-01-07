Amos Rehabilitation Keep currently helping large seabird recover

Ace was found on Mustang Island and has been receiving treatment in order to fly later this summer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Masked Booby is a large seabird that is usually found patrolling the gulf waterways for fish or squid.

They do that by diving down and spearing their prey with their sharp and powerful beak.

One of those birds named Ace is being rehabilitated at the The Amos Rehabilitation Keep(ARK) in Port Aransas, Texas.

He was found on Mustang Island and has been receiving treatment at ARK so he can take flight later this summer.

"They take a while to rehab. They require an ocean to take off, to take into flight. So what we'll do is take him out by boat and exercise him until his muscle's are strong enough to fly away one day," said ARK Program Coordinator Alicia Walker.

The ARK has another 60 birds in rehabilitation, which include a Loggerhead Shrike and a Butcher Bird.

