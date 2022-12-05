AMST 13th Annual Christmas Tree Forest brings favorite childhood storybooks to life

The theme of this year's Christmas tree forest is "A Reading Wonderland." The trees will be up through Wednesday, Dec. 14.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It may not feel like Christmas-time outside in the Coastal Bend, but if you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there is a Christmas wonderland that has taken over the Art Museum of South Texas.

It's the return of the 13th Annual Christmas Tree Forest, and this year's theme is bringing to life some popular childhood storybooks.

Museum director, Sara Morgan, explained the museum partners with H-E-B and the Junior League of Corpus Christi to put on the annual event, but that the area students are the key players here.

"It's amazing, the creativity the kids come up with. It's really fun to see every year!"

Several area schools are participating this year, each tasked with picking a book to draw inspiration from for their decorations: whether it's cempasúchil (marigolds) made from tissue paper as a tribute to "Coco," ornaments hand-crafted to look like candy from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the faces of gentle, misunderstood giants created out of construction paper from "Where the Wild Things Are," or an emerald city perched atop a tree of gold and glittery baubles showcasing "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," and much more.

The list goes on.

The tree forest will be on display through Wednesday, Dec. 14, but even once they're taken down, their stories don't end there. Morgan said the trees will then be gifted to local families through the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center.

"We box up the ornaments and we take them to the Garcia Center and families can come pick up a tree," Morgan said. "They have their tree and their decorations, so the trees keep on living, they don't stop here."

There are about 30 trees on display this year and with a dose of friendly competition too! Museum visitors can vote for their favorite tree using a QR code. According to Morgan, the top three schools whose trees win the most votes will get a prize.

You can learn more about the Christmas tree forest display by clicking here.

A reminder, admission to the art museum is free. To see what other holiday happenings they have in store this holiday season, click here.

