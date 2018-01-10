CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — It was an afternoon filled with music at Church of the Good Sheperd.

Del Mar College presented their Fantasia performance, filled with trombone and organ playing.

The college partnered with the Corpus Christi Brass Quintet, and many other musical guests and people from the community.

Organizers said they enjoyed Sunday's concert.

"It's amazing, the levels of these musicians that I was playing with today," music associate professor Donald Pinson said. "How we can spend just an hour or two together and bring a concert to life like this."

If you missed out on Sunday's concert, Pinson said Del Mar holds various on their east campus and they're always free and open to everyone.

