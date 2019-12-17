CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many 3News viewers have called and asked where Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey has been, and why he's been off the air for the last few weeks.

In November, Bill suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. A hemorrhagic stroke involves bleeding from the brain and can be caused by high blood pressure over a long period of time.

Bill is back home after 18 days in the hospital and is now focused on his rehabilitation to get his strength back in his right arm and leg. His speech was never affected.

Bill wanted to get the word out that it is essential to check your blood pressure regularly, get regular doctor checkups, know the warning signs of a stroke or heart disease, and take your health seriously.

A huge thanks to all the 3News viewers who reached out to check on Bill!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: