An officer involved shooting took place in Falfurrias, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas State Trooper has been shot and grazed by a bullet, Falfurrias Police Chief John Garcia said.

Just before 8:30 p.m. a DPS trooper was in a vehicle pursuit. Once stopped, the driver shot at the trooper who returned gunfire, killing the the suspect, according to Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region.

South Texas DPS said the trooper is currently in stable condition and that Texas Rangers are on scene.

The Falfurrias Police Department is asking the public to please stay clear of Highway 281 and Terry St.