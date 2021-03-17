An update on a few water attractions along the Corpus Christi Bay

Some of the water features have been out of commission since 2017.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have an update on a couple of water features along the Corpus Christi bayfront that have sat empty and dry for nearly four years now. The first one is the bayfront park fountain on Shoreline near the American Bank Center.

It has been out of operation because of technical issues since 2017.

The multi-million dollar fountain was often a popular place for families with children who used it to splash around in during the summer.

City Councilman Ben Molina said restoration work is underway and expects the fountain to be back in operation in 30 days. He also said the city is currently negotiating with different organizations that want to occupy the unused kiosk building right next to the fountain.

"We do have a contractor that is doing an assessment of the existing pipes," Molina said. "We have noted that there have been breaks and cracks in the existing pipes, so they are still doing the assessment. They are testing the equipment they have replaced some electric panels for the controls."

Molina also gave us an update on the Corpus Christi Watergarden. It's one of the city's older water features near the Art Museum of South Texas. It has also been down since 2017.

He tells us the city expects to go out for bids in April on that project and that the hope is to have it up and running again by this time next year.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.