An update on the City of Corpus Christi's street repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is ramping up its street maintenance and repair program. There are over 300 street projects active right now.

"We're calling that 'revive the drive because that is an iconic drive in Corpus Christi.' Everybody wants to drive that drive when you come here," says city Public Works director Richard Martinez.

"Replacing six inches down into the asphalt so that's going to restabilize that whole area. If you look at Ocean you can see the damage that needs to be replaced. You can't just overlay that roadway because in a few years you'll be back to square one again."

Among the other streets that are in dire of repair are Laguna Shores road. "From South Padre Island Drive all the way to Graham and also from Hustle and Hornet to Caribbean. There are two contractors working on that."

Martinez says work crews are not taking off for the holidays and are working on projects close to schools to finish in time for the next semester.

City manager Peter Zanoni is proud of their 5 year Infrastructure Management Program which has prioritized street projects.

"You know and I know, we've heard stories where people say, 'you know I was promised my street was going to get done many years ago and it never got done. That happens without a plan so with this plan that's approved by city council annually, those streets are kind of locked in to the work plan."

Zanoni says there is feature of the five year plan that allows citizens to petition the city to move their street up if it's in particularly bad shape.

Martinez says for street projects near businesses, city workers are reaching out to store owners to keep them in the loop and project status. He says the reaction from citizens has been tremendous.

"One for instance that really caught my attention was, 'I haven't seen any work ever been done on our streets in 35 years and I can't believe it's being done now," according to Martinez.

