CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Truly amazing how times like these brings out the best in all of us.There's a restaurant out on the island called the Angry Marlin. A few weeks ago, we featured the owner on his plans to voluntarily close down before any official orders were even issued.

Today, Glenn Mier says thanks to an overwhelming show of support from his customers and even several other eateries. He'll be feeding first responders.

"We're hoping this will inspire other people, businesses, groups because they're not only helping one of their favorite restaurants on the island by giving us work, giving us business, and helping our employees because that's how they get paid," Mier said. "They're also helping obviously the first responders that are gonna be there and that are here for this crisis."

A good portion of the donations came from one island neighborhood on Grenadine Drive. With help from the Coastal Bend Restaurant Association, the donations started rolling in.

Tomorrow, the meals will be rolling out to feed both day and night shifts of the CCPD out on the island, Flour Bluff and the south side.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: