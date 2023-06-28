Anheuser-Busch releases new ads amid ongoing Bud Light fallout

ST. LOUIS — Beset by controversies and sales declines, Anheuser-Busch on Wednesday launched a new advertising campaign featuring some St. Louisans and focused on “reminding everybody who Anheuser-Busch is and what we’re all about,” said U.S. CEO Brendan Whitworth.
The move comes as the brewer, part of Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev, with its North American headquarters in St. Louis, seeks to recover from fallout — including significant sales declines with its flagship Bud Light — over a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and executive comments some saw as insensitive to its core consumer.
Dubbed “That’s Who We Are,” the campaign features more than 140 people responsible for bringing A-B’s beers to the market — people who Whitworth said includes American farmers, brewery employees, deliver drivers and servers. The final TV spot features 19 people from St. Louis, and 75 people from St. Louis contributed to the ad, the company said.