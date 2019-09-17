CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you made a stop at Corpus Christi City Hall Tuesday, you might have noticed some cute furry faces.

Corpus Christi's Animal Care Services brought back their "Dogs in the Hall" event. The mini adoption event was held Tuesday morning during the city council meeting and is meant to make sure every animal gets their "furever" home.

"Really, our goal is just to try and get people to know we exist because a lot of people don't know we're there and that we're available to adopt animals. Dogs, cats, things like that. So we're kind of just trying to get out and trying to give these guys some time out too," Sarah Rodriguez said.

If you missed Tuesday's event and want to adopt your own furry friend, organizers said they hold the "Dogs in the Hall' event at City Hall every month, or every few months.

Animal Care Services is located at 2626 Holly Road.

