Animal Care Services to host "Empty the Shelter" adoption event

Unprecedented overcrowding has shelters in desperate need of homing animals. The promotion begins this Monday, July 11th through the 31st.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The longest-ever Summer National "Empty the Shelters" event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters across the country.

Here in Corpus Christi, Animal Care Services will start their "Empty the Shelter" promotion this Monday, July 11th through the 31st.

Unprecedented overcrowding has shelters in desperate need of homing animals so, during this time, adoption fees will be waived for pets with age-appropriate vaccines, microchips, and spay and neuter.

These pets can be identified by the "green sleeve" on the informational kennel card. For other available pets, there will be a $25 adoption fee.

Animal Care Services also has a reminder for those of you who have pets at home. During the extreme temperatures we have been facing it's very important not to leave them in the car, and always have fresh cool water available to them.

If you do see an animal left outside in the heat, notify Animal Care Services at 361-826-4630. They have on-call officers to handle these situations.

