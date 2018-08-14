Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Animal Care Services continues to work around the clock to rehabilitate cats and dogs in hopes to provide them with a home.

"It's not an animal control issue, it's not a City issue, it's a whole community," said Mike Gillis of Animal Care Services.

Both canines and felines are searching for a companion, and it is a sound Gillis has become familiar with.

"We need to keep the public safe and second to that is keeping these animals safe," Gillis said.

Animal Care Services has made it their mission to remove cats and dogs from the streets of Corpus Christi. Some animals are faced with cruelty or neglect, and it's Animal Care Services' job that never ends.

"I've got staff here that comes in at six o clock in the morning. I've got 19 animal control officers that are constantly out in the field," Gillis said.

With 90 kennels at the shelter, it can become limited with dogs arriving daily.

"They can be filled up at any given moment. It can change. It can spin on a dime," Gillis said.

Something Gillis and his staff struggle with every day is a lack of space and other factors that makes euthanization a sad reality

"We're providing some relief if you will for the animals. It's not the outcome with what we are looking for, so we walk that line," Gillis said.

According to Gillis, adoption is easy but saving lives takes a little more effort.

"We need to pay attention to how we're caring for the community's companion animals. It's going to take a community to get through this," Gillis said.

