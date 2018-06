A veterinarian clinic that's been serving Premont for 35 years received significant flood damage over the past two days.

The animal clinic damage is nearly $75,000.

3News reporter Michelle Pedraza was out live at the animal clinic.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII