Goliad (KIII News) — Goliad County Sheriff's Deputies arrested an animal control officer Tuesday morning after he allegedly gave false information during an investigation into a traffic crash that involved the death of a horse.

52-year-old Reyes L. Resendez of Refugio was arrested at the Refugio County Courthouse and booked into the Goliad County Jail on a $2,000 bond. Resendez was able to make bail and was released Tuesday night. Resendez is charged with giving a false report to a pear officer.

On Sept. 19 a vehicle driven by Kelly Studdard struck a horse in the middle of US 183 and killed it while also causing significant damage to the car.

According to officials, during an investigation into the ownership of the horse led them to Resendez who made false statements regarding his purchase of the horse. A later investigation into the ownership of the horse proved it did belong to Resendez

If Resendez is convicted, he could face jail time of no more than 180 days and a fine no more than $2,000.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII