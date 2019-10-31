CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of animals, mostly birds, were relocated to the nonprofit Texas Zoo in Victoria.

The Texas Zoo received a grant to build an aviary for the parakeets, and the rabbits will be participating in their children's program, which teaches kids about how to love and take care of animals.

400 Parakeet birds and ten rabbits were taken from a pet store owner at the Corpus Christi Trade Center following an investigation of back in July due to alleged animal cruelty. Many of the animals were left in cages without food or water.

After the seizure, a judge granted custody to Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, where they have been taken care of by the staff since then.

According to Mike Gillis of Corpus Christi Animal Control, it was the happy ending the animals deserve.

