Here's how to help Corpus Christi shelter pets get ready for cold weather

The shelter is accepting new or gently used blankets, towels and sweaters for their animals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's never too early to be prepared for cooler weather and with a cold front coming through this week, the animals at the shelter need some help staying warm.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services said they are accepting donations to stock up for any cold weather that soon comes our way. The shelter is accepting new or gently used blankets, towels and sweaters for their furry friends.

Anyone who wants to donate can bring the items to 2626 Holly Rd. in Corpus Christi.

