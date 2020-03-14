CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As local businesses and local nonprofit organizations take precautions throughout rising coronavirus concerns, animal shelters across the Coastal Bend are in desperate need of immediate fosters and adoptions.

"We have plans in place to make sure CCACS animals are cared for in the event of an emergency but we would like to ask the public at this time to consider fostering for our partnering rescues or adopting from our facility to keep our population numbers low in the event that an emergency does occur," stated officials in a Facebook post.

The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services say they are continuing their normal operations and are stepping up their precautionary measures in their shelter.

"Our facilities team uses using hospital-grade disinfectant throughout the shelter, and high-touch areas are being cleaned daily. There are hand washing stations and hand sanitizer throughout the shelter. Any visitors to CCACS are encouraged to wash their hands or sanitize between touching animals to prevent the spread of any illness," stated officials in a Facebook post.

"CCACS is asking employees who are sick to stay home. We are also reminding employees to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes and get a flu shot," added officials.

While managing their own coronavirus plan, the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services also would like to remind all pet owners to be prepared and have an emergency plan in place.

"Make sure pets are wearing proper identification or are microchipped with updated information. Have crates and extra food or supplies on hand and identify a trusted family member, friend, or pet sitter who can care for your pet if you become ill or are hospitalized," stated officials.

There is currently no evidence that the coronavirus can be spread to animals or vice-versa, however, it is a smart idea to always wash your hands after handling all animals.

