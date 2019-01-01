Corpus Christi (KIII News) — For the past four years Ann Lorentzen has been the Nueces County District Clerk, and on Tuesday she was sworn into office.

Lorentzen elected by residents during the Nov. 6, 2018 midterm election and will serve another four-year term.

According to Lorentzen, with her first term behind her, she is looking forward to 2019.

"In 2019 we will have available for the attorneys and judges the ability to print documents off of, and we are looking forward to that," Lorentzen said. "That's been a project for a long time."

Twenty-five years ago Lorentzen began her career in Nueces County as the county court administrator.

