Annaville firefighters bring brushfire under control

The one and a half acre fire was extinguished before nearby homes could be damaged. Officials remind not to burn under these weather conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just before noon on Monday, Annaville fire department and Nueces County Brush 9 arrived to the scene of an uncontrolled brushfire. The flames were nearly 10-feet tall.

First responders were able to contain the blaze before it reached nearby homes. It took roughly half an hour to fully extinguish.

The total area burned was around one and a half acres.

Officials say the fire started when someone tried to burn out underbrush and lost control of the burn.

Lieutenant Kevin Ramon reminds people not to burn under these conditions. Dryness and excessive winds mean that fires can spread easily.

Ramon says that they have been spending a lot of time and resources putting out recent brushfires.

