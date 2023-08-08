Annaville FD fight small grass fire off McKenzie Road, warn of high risks associated with dry weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who dove past McKenzie Road on Tuesday evening likely saw smoke in the area due to a small brush fire.
Crews from the Annaville Fire Department received the call around 7:40 p.m. Before arriving, they said they could see the smoke from the freeway.
Annaville Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Clack said the fire was fairly small and burned five to eight acres of tall grass.
Clack said he is unsure what caused the fire but said that recent dry weather has made it increasingly difficult to get fires under control.
"Conditions are extremely dry. They issued a statewide extreme fire danger for the entire state today. So everybody needs to be very careful about what they're doing -- driving vehicles around tall grass, anything," he said.
Clack said that firefighters have been working around the clock to keep fires under control.
"We're making a call everyday. From anywhere from a couple of acres up to a thousand acres," he said.
