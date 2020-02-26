ANNAVILLE, Texas — Firefighters in Annaville were caught off guard today as they were getting ready to battle a house fire today on Starlight Lane and Leopard Street.



The fire hydrant they hooked their hoses up to was not working. 3News was told the fire crews were able to use the water contained in the pumper truck, and still managed to put the fire out quickly.

Fire chief Robert Rocha says the department along with city water dept. Crews routinely check on hydrants to try to prevent this sort of thing from happening.

“Unfortunately, this one got by us. It (the hydrant) had been damaged and we didn't find out it was damaged until the fire occurred.”



Chief Rocha added trucks carry at least 500 gallons of water, and fortunately, that was enough to put out the fire.