Several structures involved in morning Annaville fire

Crews were called to River Lane around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames.

ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Annaville Thursday morning.

Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes.

Fire crews worked hard and prevented the two nearby structures from sustaining permanent damage, the department said.

No one was injured in the fire. All occupants are safe and everyone returned to service unharmed.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.