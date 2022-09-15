x
Several structures involved in morning Annaville fire

Crews were called to River Lane around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames.
Credit: Gabrielle Everett
Photos courtesy of AFD FF/Paramedic Gabrielle Everett

ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Annaville Thursday morning. 

Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes. 

Fire crews worked hard and prevented the two nearby structures from sustaining permanent damage, the department said. 

No one was injured in the fire. All occupants are safe and everyone returned to service unharmed.

There is no word on what caused the fire. 

Posted by Annaville Fire Department-Nueces County ESD #1 on Thursday, September 15, 2022

