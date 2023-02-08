Annual bird exhibition takes flight at Rockport Center for the Arts

Around 60 pieces of art were selected for the Birds in Art exhibit. It's a highly competitive process with only the best bird artists across the globe featured.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Center for the Arts has an exciting exhibition that highlights our feathered friends.

Around 60 pieces of art were selected for the Birds in Art exhibit. It's a highly competitive process with only the best bird artists across the globe featured.

That brings world-class art to the town of Rockport. 3NEWS caught up with curator Elena Rodriguez, who shared what you can expect to see at the exhibit.

"It's a wide variety of styles and it's a wide variety of birds, you know, you have your classical flamingos and falcons, but also owls and puffins and hummingbirds, and it's just all kinds of birds," she said. "And birds come in all shapes and sizes, the art comes in all shapes and sizes, so it's a cool wide array of birds and bird art."

Rodriguez hopes those who come to see it will fall in love with art and with birds. The exhibition will run through April 23, but the galleries are always free to the public.

