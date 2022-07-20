It's police vs. firefighters in annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive Challenge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 19th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive Challenge is in full swing!
The friendly competition between South Texas police and fire departments is held yearly to see which department can bring in the most blood donations for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.
If you want to support the badges, you can head to Mathis on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon to make your donation in honor of the Mathis Police Department.
If you want to support the boots, you can head to 2406 Leopard St. Thursday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in honor of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.
All donors at all locations will receive a t-shirt and a pair of Hooks baseball tickets. The challenge ends on July 30.
Last year, the Flour Bluff Fire Department brought in the most donations.
