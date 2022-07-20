It's police vs. firefighters in annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive Challenge

All donors at all locations will receive a t-shirt and a pair of Hooks baseball tickets. The challenge ends on July 30.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 19th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive Challenge is in full swing!

The friendly competition between South Texas police and fire departments is held yearly to see which department can bring in the most blood donations for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

If you want to support the badges, you can head to Mathis on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon to make your donation in honor of the Mathis Police Department.

If you want to support the boots, you can head to 2406 Leopard St. Thursday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in honor of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

July 17th kicks off the Coastal Bend Blood Center Annual Boots & Badges Competition. 🔥👮🏽‍♀️ Simply Vote for TEAM... Posted by Corpus Christi Fire Department on Monday, July 11, 2022

All donors at all locations will receive a t-shirt and a pair of Hooks baseball tickets. The challenge ends on July 30.

Come and join us July 21st at 214 N Nueces for the 2022 BOOTS AND BADGES BLOOD DRIVE!! Posted by Mathis Police Department on Monday, July 11, 2022

Last year, the Flour Bluff Fire Department brought in the most donations.

