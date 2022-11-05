Annual ceremony pays tribute to fallen Coastal Bend peace officers

This year's event was held at the 'Nueces County Fallen Heroes Memorial.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department, Nueces County Sheriff's Office and other area law enforcement gathered at the Annual Regional Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony is a tribute to all peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and specifically recognized those officers from the Coastal Bend who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community.

