CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving is a chance to make a donation to many different charities around the area and have your donation matched up to $19,000. Over $2.5 million was made in last year's Day of Giving.

Two new groups are on the list this year: Camp Aranzazu and the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation.

It is possible to schedule your donation ahead of time starting on November 3rd and the money will not be taken out of your account until the Day of Giving.

The Coastal Bend Day of Giving will be on Tuesday, November 12th.

For more information you can head here.

