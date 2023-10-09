Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival of Corpus Christi to take place Oct. 28

Now in its 16th year, the festival has become one of the city's most popular events and has even been recognized as a top celebration of its kind.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Dia de los Muertos Festival of Corpus Christi will take place Saturday, October 28th from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The festival is held in downtown Corpus Christi on Chaparral, Starr, Mesquite, Taylor and Peoples Streets.

Organizers say the event will feature live entertainment on three stages and will showcase a variety of exciting and engaging dance and musical performance groups. The entertainment lineup will include Mariachis, Ballet Folclorico and cultural dancers, youth performers, local DJs and up-and-coming bands from the region. The street festival will also include an Hecho a Mano Art Expo, Kid's Activities, an Ofrenda display, art exhibitions and demonstrations, food, drinks and more.

Organizers encourage everyone to wear a costume, get your face painted, adorn your hair with floral headbands, shop, and enjoy delicious food at one of their 25 food vendors!

The Dia de los Muertos Festival is organized by K Space Contemporary and Electra Art - Axis Tattoo.

This event is the primary fundraiser for operating funds for K Space Contemporary, a 501c3 non-profit arts organization.

