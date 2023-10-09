Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival of Corpus Christi to take place Oct. 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Dia de los Muertos Festival of Corpus Christi will take place Saturday, October 28th from 3 p.m. to midnight.
The festival is held in downtown Corpus Christi on Chaparral, Starr, Mesquite, Taylor and Peoples Streets.
Organizers say the event will feature live entertainment on three stages and will showcase a variety of exciting and engaging dance and musical performance groups. The entertainment lineup will include Mariachis, Ballet Folclorico and cultural dancers, youth performers, local DJs and up-and-coming bands from the region. The street festival will also include an Hecho a Mano Art Expo, Kid's Activities, an Ofrenda display, art exhibitions and demonstrations, food, drinks and more.
The festival is held in downtown Corpus Christi on Chaparral, Starr, Mesquite, Taylor and Peoples Streets. Organizers encourage everyone to wear a costume, get your face painted, adorn your hair with floral headbands, shop, and enjoy delicious food at one of their 25 food vendors!
The Dia de los Muertos Festival is organized by K Space Contemporary and Electra Art - Axis Tattoo.
This event is the primary fundraiser for operating funds for K Space Contemporary, a 501c3 non-profit arts organization.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.