Annual economic forum at TAMU-K discusses inflation impacts on Kleberg Co.

The study surveyed just over 400 residents, including managers, residents and students about how they perceive the economy.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual economic forum put on by Texas A&M University-Kingsville took place Tuesday and attracted one of the top economic minds in the state.

Robert Allen is the President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. Allen at one time served as the deputy chief of staff for Gov. Abbott before he was asked to serve as head of the Texas EDC.

Allen and other financial experts spoke about the economy and inflation.

"The economy is on everyone's mind," Allen said. "The good news is here in Texas the size and scale and scope of our economy, the diversification of our economy in Texas allows us to weather this storm a little bit better than some other states in the country. We're the ninth largest economy on the face of the planet which is difficult for some people to realize. Two trillion dollars in gross domestic product annually."

The study surveyed just over 400 residents, including managers, residents and students about how they perceive the economy.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.