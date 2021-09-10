Annual fishing event teaches residents the importance of sea life preservation

Sharkathon is one of the largest conservation-based fishing tournaments and aims to educate fishermen on the importance of catch-and-release when it comes to sharks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fishing rods and rigs could be seen for miles across the shore as hopeful surf fisherman patiently awaited a bite.

Fishing enthusiast Rob Witherington was eager to participate in the event.

"I’ve been doing it for five years now and I like that it’s catch-and-release. It’s good for the conservation," Witherington said.

According to Sharkathon, the catch-and-release tournament has grown from 50 participants in 2004 to more than 800 and more than $80,000 cash and prizes are on the line.

Sharkathon attendee Jordan Mauldin said the event really motivates the participants.

"You can’t explain it,” Mauldin said. “Adrenaline takes over and everybody starts running. It gets crazy. Chaotic, but fun,” Mauldin said.

For fishing pals Jordan Mauldin and Rob Witherington, Sharkathon is a weekend well spent with family, friends and the fresh sea breeze.

The tournament ends Sunday and proceeds from the raffle sales go toward educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

