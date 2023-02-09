Annual health fair returns after covid pandemic

The Their Day Foundation strives to provide free screenings, health education and more for those who may not have access.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Locals gathered at the American Bank Center from 8a.m. to 3p.m. today to take part in the Their Day Foundation's annual Health Fair, the first one hosted by the organization since the covid pandemic.

Their Day Foundation founder Terry Mills said the goal of the event is to provide those who may not have access to health education and resources with a place to get that information for free.

The event offered free health tests, screenings, flu shots, and activities for both children and adults.



"Stuff that you would normally pay for in a doctor's office or a hospital, come here and get it free for one day," said Mills.

Mills said an event of this size takes a whole year to plan in collaboration with local organizations such as the Driscoll Health Plan and Christus Spohn Health System.

"We have all these community partners saying 'You know what? Let me help. Let me help. Let me help.' and this is what we come up with,” said Mills. “And the steady stream of people coming and going. It's over the top and I’m grateful."



Mills is thankful for this year's success and said he and those who attended today's event are looking forward to the foundation's next health fair in 2024.

