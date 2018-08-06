Friday marked the beginning of 10 days of celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation as the annual Juneteenth celebration kicked off at the Texas historical marker at Solomon Coles High School.

The celebration leads up to Juneteenth, the day slavery was abolished for African-Americans in Texas.

For over 100 years, the event has been celebrated across the states and will continue to be dedicated to never forgetting about those who suffered from slavery.

City Councilman Everett Roy was one of many who attended the event in Corpus Christi.

"It's essential. It's a vital part of history, and it's the 153rd year that they've celebrated Juneteenth and we're very excited about being a part of that in the city of Corpus Christi," Roy said.

Because of the rich history at Solomon Coles High School, there was also a ribbon cutting for the monument that was placed in commemoration of this special day.

© 2018 KIII