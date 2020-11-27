x
H-E-B Tree Lighting in Corpus Christi postponed due to possible stormy weather

The Corpus Christi tree will instead be lit on Nov. 29.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District and H-E-B have postponed the annual lighting of the tree until Sunday due to possible stormy weather.

The event, which can be viewed by live-stream only this year due to COVID-19, was supposed to happen tonight, Nov. 27. 

The lighting of the tree will instead be streamed on the Downtown Management District's Facebook page here at 6 p.m. on Sunday, as well as the City of Corpus Christi's Facebook page.

