First responders ready to battle it out for annual LULAC Charity Toy Bowl

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend first responders will duke it out on the gridiron this weekend, all to benefit children in the community this holiday season.

The annual LULAC Charity Bowl will be this Saturday at the John Paul II High School football field. Your favorite fire, police and EMS members will battle it out to raise monies for needy children in the Coastal Bend and people with disabilities.

Three community non-profits will be supported through the event: The Ark, The Rise School of Corpus Christi and Catholic Charities- Person with Disabilities Department.

This year, organizers are also starting a scholarship fund "to assist students in furthering their education."

To get into the game, you only need to bring a new, unwrapped toy. Gates open at 9 a.m.!

