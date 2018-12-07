Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Mandela Day Corpus Christi Committee is getting ready for the Mandela Day ceremony with their annual poster contest.

The contest at Del Mar College invites kids from across the Coastal Bend to put together a poster showing what they think of South African anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela. Faculty and staff at Del Mar College served as judges for the competition.

This year's Mandela Day Corpus Christi will be held Saturday, July 21 at Heritage Park. The winners of the poster contest will be announced during the celebration.

