Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — You can expect free parking and free admission at the 2018 Nueces County Medical Society health fair. There will be fitness demos, adult health screenings and testing including A1C diabetes screening, birth control information, and blood pressure checks.

Be sure to bring you immunization card as teh South Texas Family Planning and Health Corporation will be doing immunizations ages 19 and over: Hepatitis A and B, Gardasil (HPV), and MCV4 (meningitis).

Women's health is covered as well including volunteers who will be able to discuss options for women who are uninsured and/ or underinsured and give information about what programs are available from First Friday and South Texas Family Planning and Health Corporation.

Your children are covered too with bicycle helmet fitting and giveaway by the NCMS Alliance "Hard Hats for Little Kids." Coastal Children's Clinic is sponsoring the kids zone.

