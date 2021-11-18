Annual Ranch Hand Weekend makes return to Kingsville

It begins with Christmas carols and a tree lighting on Friday evening, that all gives way to wine sipping, shopping, selfies with Santa, a car show and plenty more.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — If you’re looking for a great way to have fun and support local businesses this weekend, then consider taking the family to Kingsville.

Every year on the weekend before Thanksgiving, folks gather there to celebrate the area’s rich history and culture in an event known as Ranch Hand Weekend.

Think of it as a chance to pull out your hat and boots and enjoy a little bit of everything south Texas has to offer.

It begins with Christmas carols and a tree lighting on Friday evening. That all gives way to wine sipping and western shopping, selfies with Santa, a car show and plenty of live music.

Still, there is no mistaking what drives this annual attraction. It is, in many ways, a celebration of the King Ranch.

Founded in 1853, the 825,000 acre cattle ranch is known as ‘the birthplace of American ranching.’ For many, the highlight of this weekend will be waking up early for the 30th Ranch Hand Breakfast, cooked and served outdoors.

“It’s this coming Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. out on the King Ranch," Bob Cleek, Area Manager of the King Ranch, said. "It’s the only time we actually open our gates and let the public drive their cars on, and we host a huge breakfast. There are all kinds of activities going on.”

In addition to a hearty cowboy breakfast, there will also be a team roping event, storytelling, cow-camp cooking demonstrations and, of course, more live music. The last time this event was held was in 2019, and some 6,000 people showed up to get a taste of life on a working ranch.

Two concerts will help bring this weekend to a close, one showcasing the sounds of the Kingsville Symphony Orchestra on Saturday afternoon at A&M Kingsville’s Jones Auditorium, and the other featuring country music superstar Steve Wariner on Saturday night at the JK Northway Coliseum.

Tickets to all of these events can be found at https://www.ranchhandweekend.com.

