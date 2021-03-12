Annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive ends with many Coastal Bend families feeling grateful

All of the proceeds that were donated will ensure families who rely on the Coastal Bend Food Bank don't have to worry about where their holiday meal comes from.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive has officially come to a close, and was a huge success due to the generosity of all involved.

3News was proud to team up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for the long standing tradition.

Many Coastal Bend residents did not disappoint when driving their donations to the Coastal Bend Food Bank, with festive music and holiday spirit in the air.

Executive Director of the food bank, Bea Hanson said that having the event close to the center left a profound impact on her.

"Having it here in front of the food bank has been a very good experience," Hanson said. "There was a special lady who came and said we helped her when she didn't have a job and wanted to help back. Things that really touch your heart."

Among the many supporters was a team from the Coastal Bend Blood Center coming through with 3,139 items of food.

Generosity was especially seen with members form Taylor Center Deli who handed over a check of $1,670. The donation will provide over six thousand meals to our most vulnerable neighbors.

Area school children also played a major role with a grand total of more than $11,000 raised. Students from Mary Helen Berlanga Elementary raised the most, and won a prize of $800 for their school.

While the event was somewhat different this year, what hasn't changed is the overwhelming generosity from the community.

