CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2019 Texas A&M University Kingsville Economic Forum will be happening on October 29th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Student Union Building.

Every year the university surveys over 300 people to gauge their view of the economy. They ask those surveyed what their major concerns with the economy and what the government should spend money on if it has more.

This year's keynote speaker is the Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick. She will be speaking about the oil and gas industry and where it is heading in Texas.

