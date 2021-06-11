Annual 'Voices of South Texas' teaches of Coastal Bend's past generations

The event was held from the oldest federal military cemetery in Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 12th annual 'Voices of South Texas' is a tradition held each year at the old Bayview Cemetery that brings history to life.

"This is the story of us that you will hear here," Karen Howden said. "It’s not just soldiers its everyday folks."

Howden said old Bayview Cemetery is the oldest federal military cemetery in Texas.

"It has veterans from the war of 1812, the Texan revolution, the war with Mexico, the Civil War both union and confederate," she said.

Howden added the event aims to educate and show the public what life was like generations ago.

"We can look at ourselves here and learn about what makes us Americans," Howden said. "What makes us South Texans and what makes us Corpus Christi-ans."

Sally Atwood and her family represent the Blucher family - a prominent family in South Texas - during the development of Corpus Christi.

"It's good to get people to know a little bit about our community and where it comes from and how it started," Atwood said. "It’s a pretty diverse community when you come out here and see who all is buried in this cemetery."

Howden said last October, old Bayview Cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.