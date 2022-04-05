Another arrest made in relation to fallout surrounding Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office

53-year-old Mary Alexandria Medina was arrested for giving a false statement to a police officer. Medina worked at the office as the medical examiner administrator.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another arrest was made in relation to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

3News confirmed that a $20,000 bond has been set for 53-year-old Mary Alexandria Medina for giving a false statement to a police officer.

Medina worked at the office as the medical examiner administrator.

According to the arrest affidavit for Dr. Adel Shaker, who was in fired from the chief medical examiner position, Medina discussed aspects of the hiring process with Sandra Lyden, the former assistant medical examiner who was also fired.

Lyden was first arrested back in early March and Shaker was arrested in April.

Details are limited, follow 3News as we keep you updated on this developing story.

