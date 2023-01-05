Anthony Carrington, man who went on 45-minute crime spree, back in court

Carrington is facing life in prison for the 45-minute crime spree that started last August.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 43-year-old man who went on a crime spree in August of last year appeared before a judge Monday.

Anthony Carrington is accused of shooting and killing a co-worker at a local restaurant before robbing a bank.

He faces life in prison.

Carrington appeared before 148th District Court Judge David Klein on Monday. Klein offered to recuse himself from the case because of a history between himself and Carrington.

Klein had represented Carrington more than a decade ago in another case, where Klein served as his attorney. It's a case that Carrington himself did not seem to remember.

"I'm cool with it," he said.

After Carrington spoke with his current attorney, he was advised to recuse Klein. Carrington is facing life in prison for the 45-minute crime spree that started last August.

Carrington has already been sentenced to 11-years in federal prison for robbing the American Bank on South Padre Island Drive next to La Palmera mall.

Now it's up to a new judge to decide what his sentence will be for the fatal shooting of his co-worker.

