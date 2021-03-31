Antibody testing will end this March at the Coastal Bend Blood Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, and for some they may have questioned whether or not they may have come into contact with the COVID-19 virus.
Wednesday is last day the Coastal Bend Blood Center will be offering free antibody testing to blood donors.
"Not only are you donating life, but you are also able to find out your antibody testing results" said Public Relations Director, Ashley Ramirez.
According to Ramirez, the Coastal Bend Blood Center has been offering free antibody testing to anyone who donates blood as an incentive and a gesture of appreciation, but that free service will be coming to an end.
"We extended it twice since then just again as a courtesy to our donors but at the last extension we knew we would have to end it at the end of March, which is tomorrow, because obviously it can't go on forever," said Ramirez.
Ramirez said donors who opted in for the antibody testing found it beneficial and were notified within two days if they had tested positive or negative for COVID-19 antibodies.
"People didn’t even realize that they had COVID until they received those results and were like 'OK, I guess I had it,' and recovered and they were able to take precautions they needed after that," said Ramirez.
Ramirez said although the antibody testing might be coming to an end, there is still a need for blood donations especially type O negative.
"You know spring break, summer, pandemic, you name it, there is always a time we tend to see a decrease in blood donations but the need for blood is something that will never go down," said Ramirez.
You can still schedule an appointment to donate blood and receive that complimentary antibody testing Wednesday, March 31, either at the blood bank or one of their mobile locations.
