Antibody testing will end this March at the Coastal Bend Blood Center



"We extended it twice since then just again as a courtesy to our donors but at the last extension we knew we would have to end it at the end of March, which is tomorrow, because obviously it can't go on forever," said Ramirez.



Ramirez said donors who opted in for the antibody testing found it beneficial and were notified within two days if they had tested positive or negative for COVID-19 antibodies.



"People didn’t even realize that they had COVID until they received those results and were like 'OK, I guess I had it,' and recovered and they were able to take precautions they needed after that," said Ramirez.



Ramirez said although the antibody testing might be coming to an end, there is still a need for blood donations especially type O negative.



"You know spring break, summer, pandemic, you name it, there is always a time we tend to see a decrease in blood donations but the need for blood is something that will never go down," said Ramirez.



You can still schedule an appointment to donate blood and receive that complimentary antibody testing Wednesday, March 31, either at the blood bank or one of their mobile locations.