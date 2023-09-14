Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center marks 25 years of community service with festive celebration

Center Director Esmeralda Herrera-Teran said that the event serves as a reminder of how long the center has benefited the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center celebrated its 25th year of serving the community Thursday evening.

The center featured live mariachi music, food trucks, arts and much more for the entire family to enjoy, all for free.

There were also two mural dedications; one paying tribute to Antonio E. Garcia himself, and the other created by teens at the center.

"It's just an amazing time to bring the community together and celebrate that we've been here for 25 years," she said.