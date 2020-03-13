CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the COVID-19 coronavirus being one of the biggest topics discussed nationwide, Dr. Kathryn Soward says anxiety is on the rise.

Dr. Soward said that parents have asked her how they can help their children. She said the most important thing to do is share the facts.

"They need to share with them it's a rare disease and it's kind of like the flu, but parents should be telling them that it's usually spread through coughing or touching surfaces," Soward said.

Dr. Soward said it's important to make children feel empowered by telling them that there are ways to protect themselves like washing their hands.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: