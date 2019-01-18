CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The partial government shutdown entered its 27th day on Thursday and thousands of federal employees are now struggling to make ends meet.

Thankfully, some who are in a position to help out are doing just that. That includes the residents of a Corpus Christi apartment complex.

Staff at the Bay Tree Apartments on Ocean Drive passed out a letter Thursday to all of their residents asking for donations for those affected by the government shutdown, which is now in its fourth week. About 42,000 active-duty U.S. Coast Guard members did not receive their last paycheck.

Among them is aviation electrical technician third class Brendan Mattingly, who has been with the Coast Guard for four years. He said although this isn't the first shutdown he has experienced, it's the first time he's had to go without pay.

While many of Mattingly's colleagues have picked up second jobs like Uber driving and food delivery services, it is something the 24-year-old cannot do. Being away from home, he appreciates all the help he can get.

"It doesn't hurt to ask, but it's also super embarrassing to talk financial stuff with people you don't really know," Mattingly said. "It's rough on me being single. I couldn't imagine what it's like for somebody who's in my paygrade to have kids or even multiple kids to stretch what they have."

"Several people have come in saying they're embarrassed they can't pay their rent due to the government shutdown, and we told them no problem," said Mary Ceja, management at Bay Tree Apartments. "We will work with them as long as it takes."

Mattingly said he hopes what is happening now will change the way people look at a government shutdown, helping them to understand that it affects multiple people.

Meanwhile, the apartment complex is asking for gift cards to help pay for gas and food.

On Friday, the U.S. Congress passed a bill to retroactively pay federal workers and Coast Guard members, but it would not go into effect until after the shutdown ends.