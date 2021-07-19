Apartment fire on Kostoryz leaves minor damage

Residents on the first floor of the apartment complex did receive a lot of water damage and the apartments are helping to find residents accommodations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Firefighters took on a stove fire over at the Lexington Manor Apartments Monday afternoon.



Fire crews tell us the unattended food on the stove of an apartment on the second floor caught fire. That, in turn, melted the microwave above it and even damaged some of the cabinets.



Although no one was hurt, there was damage to the apartments.



"It could've been a lot worse. Probably the most damage is going to be water damage we had to move the people in the apartment below out because of water leaking into their apartment, shut off all their electricity," said Battalion Chief Jim DeVisser.

Apartment management is helping to find residents accommodations for the night.



Fire crews say they covered up furniture on the first-floor apartments to help keep the damage to a minimum.

