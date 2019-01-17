CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents gathered Wednesday to get an update on the state of the Aransas Pass Independent School District.

Aransas Pass received millions of dollars worth of damage when Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017.

According to APISD Superintendent Cara Cooke, the district will be adding a new elementary school campus to the area and are working on a new sports complex.

Cooke said one of the most important things facing the district is the partnership between the high school and technical training as Aransas Pass sees an economic boom from the oil and gas industry.

"We've got to stay on the cutting edge to assure that our students are getting the best access to training so that when they leave our high school, they're prepared to either go on to the workforce, career training or college," Cooke said.

Cooke said the goal is to ultimately keep students in the area to foster a strong workforce.