Corpus Christi (KIII News) — 2019 is already set to be a record-breaking year for Apollo Towing regarding tows home.

The tow truck company partnered with La Palmera Mall, L&F Distributors, and law enforcement to offer free tows and rides home for anyone who needs one.

Currently, 58-tows have been given and it's expected to grow with service ending on Tuesday.

Final numbers from Apollo Towing will be released Wednesday morning.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII